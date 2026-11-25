OTT releases this week bring exciting new movies, series, anime and superhero adventures across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Apple TV. Check out the list of OTT releases this week in this article.

We bring you another OTT release, fresh this week offering a range of genres including crime, science fiction, love, superheroes, etc. It includes Bollywood, Hollywood and Anime across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more.

Here are the list of 11 OTT released you can watch this week.

Blade Runner 2099 - Prime Video, 25 November

It is a 8-episode sci-fic movie set up in rebuilt Los Angeles. The story revolves around Cora (Hunter Schafer) and her partner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh). Cora is a human fugitive who goes on a mission as undercover as a Replicant Blade Runner to get back a mysterious artifact for her brother. While Olwen is a Replicant Blade Runner who is coming to the end of her programmed life. They take down a rogue Replicant and discover conspiracy that could break down their fragile city.

The Mosquito Bowl - Netflix, 25 November

During WWII, former American college athletes forsake their sports career to become Marines. Combining sport, army life and the coming-of-age aspect, this programme highlights the impact of war on young men.

Way Of The Warrior Kid - Apple TV, 25 November

Chris Pratt plays the uncle to a young lad who is battling both bullying and issues relating to his self-esteem. Under his uncle’s tutelage, he acquires skills such as self control, bravery and problem solving.

Fool Night - Netflix, 26 November

Fool Night is a sci-fi show set in a future in which the world has become dark and the human race must strive to survive. It centres on a procedure known as transfloration – whereby people are converted into plant life which can then generate oxygen. The initial 12 episodes of the series are likely to be released all at once. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English versions will also be provided.

Supergirl - JioHotstar, 26 November

Milly Alcock portrays Kara Zor-El in this superhero movie, which is based on the ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ comic. Kara, alongside her dog, Krypto, travels the galaxy and unites with Ruthye Marye Knoll who is determined to achieve both retribution and justice for her against Krem of the Yellow Hills.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 - Netflix, 26 November

This season sees Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman returning to their roles. More mysterious, complicated, relationship dynamics and tension are introduced as Sophie and Margo experience surprising changes in their lives.

Sweetpea Season 2 - JioHotstar, 26 November

Ella Purnell again plays Rhiannon Lewis. The new season follows her as she attempts to manage the consequences of her actions while keeping her dangerous secret from coming to light.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Netflix, 26 November

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after the spell cast by Doctor Strange makes everyone forget about the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Peter gets some very strange and powerful abilities which hurt him, and he consults with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Peter works together with Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to deal with the perilous situation caused by Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), who is a young telepath.

Drishyam: The Conclusion - Netflix, 27 November

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the final instalment of the crime thriller franchise. Fresh evidence and a renewed investigation pose a danger in that the long-held secret. The movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Hanuman Ansh - SonyLIV, 27 November

Drawing from the life and philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba, this religious programme follows a young man as he faces personal difficulties while exploring faith, spirituality and the search for inner peace. Vishal Chaturvedi is the director and Shobhinav Satyaa is in the cast.

Dhai Chaal - JioHotstar, 27 November

A Hindi political programme, this focuses on student leader Mayur Bhardwaj (Gagan Arora) and his election related disputes. Later stages of the narrative progress to state level politics and analyse power, motivations and coalition building. Alongside Gagan Arora, the line-up includes Ankit Siwach and Anjali Tatrari.