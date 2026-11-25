Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor's latest Gurpurab selfie has caught the internet's attention. Her playful caption about sharing his prashad has sparked fresh dating rumours and soft launch speculation.

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing a selfie with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of Gurpurab. The photograph, posted on her Instagram Stories on November 24, has sparked fresh dating rumours, with several internet users wondering whether the two are hinting at a relationship.

In the picture, Sahiba and Arjun can be seen posing together with their heads covered. However, it was her caption that caught everyone's attention. Sharing the selfie, Sahiba wrote, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab."

The playful remark quickly became a talking point, with social media users interpreting it as a possible soft launch of their relationship.

Internet Reacts To Sahiba Bali And Arjun Kapoor's Selfie

The photograph was also shared on Reddit, where users discussed the possibility of the two dating. Several users called it a soft launch, while others expressed surprise at their latest social media appearance.

One user wrote that the photograph looked more than just a soft launch. Another commented that the caption about eating Arjun's prashad made the picture even more interesting.

However, neither Sahiba nor Arjun has confirmed being in a relationship.

From Lord's Cricket Ground Appearance To Dating Rumours

This is not the first time Sahiba and Arjun have sparked dating speculation. The rumours first gained attention in July 2026 when the two were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI on July 19.

Pictures and videos of them sitting together in the stands went viral. Both were dressed in shades of blue, which also caught the attention of social media users.

At the time, Sahiba responded to the speculation through Instagram Stories with a sarcastic caption, "don't believe everything...pt 2." She also shared another post joking about being mistaken for Anushka Sharma.

Their social media exchanges continued to fuel curiosity. On Arjun's birthday, Sahiba shared his picture and wished him, writing, "HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake." Arjun responded, "Waiting for u to join me," which further caught fans' attention.

What Is Sahiba Bali's Relationship Status?

Sahiba Bali has previously stated that she is single. She has also clarified that her much-discussed chemistry with content creator Kullu is platonic and professional.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was earlier in a relationship with actress Malaika Arora. The two reportedly parted ways in 2024 after dating for several years.

For now, Sahiba and Arjun have not publicly confirmed their relationship. Their latest Gurpurab selfie, however, has certainly given social media users another reason to speculate.