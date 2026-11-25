A betrayal doesn't require Punk to attack anyone. Survivor Series features a traditional elimination match, so he could simply step out of the ring and let the referee count him out. That leaves Team USA with four members against Team Mexico, putting his teammates at a disadvantage without him laying a hand on them.

Punk could point to his frustration with Rhodes and Rollins as justification for walking away, believing he has more important things to focus on than helping a group he no longer wants any part of. Leaving mid-match would also hand him a new storyline and set up another confrontation with both men.