India's Kaziah Liz Mejo's Miss Universe 2026 journey has come to an end. Despite securing a place in the Top 30, the 19-year-old law student failed to advance further.

India's journey at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant has come to an end. Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represented the country at the international beauty competition, failed to secure a place in the Top 12. Although she managed to make it to the Top 30, her journey ended before the next round.

The grand event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and featured 116 contestants from different countries. The competition marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss Universe pageant. The contestants went through several rounds, including the preliminary competition, national costume presentation and evening gown round, before the finalists were announced.

The Top 12 included representatives from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France.

Who Is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Kaziah Liz Mejo hails from Mavelikkara in Kerala's Alappuzha district. She made history by becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title.

The 19-year-old was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 on August 23 in Jaipur, where she competed against 52 other contestants. Apart from modelling, Kaziah is also pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru.

Her journey in the pageant industry began with Miss Teen Diva. She later represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she secured the first runner-up position.

Kaziah Liz Mejo Showcased Kerala's Heritage At Miss Universe 2026

During the competition, Kaziah also brought attention to India's cultural heritage through her fashion choices. For the personal interview round, she wore an outfit inspired by Kerala's traditional Kasavu saree.

For the National Costume Competition, she presented an ensemble that celebrated India's rich textile traditions and craftsmanship. The outfit featured fabrics sourced from different parts of the country, highlighting India's cultural diversity.

Although Kaziah could not secure a place in the Top 12, her participation marked another important milestone in her pageant journey.