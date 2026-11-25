Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, or simply Birbal, is a 2019 crime thriller movie. MG Srinivas wrote, directed, and acted in this film. This movie also marks Rukmini Vasanth's debut. One rainy midnight, someone murders a cab driver on the street. A bartender going home after work informs the police. However, the police frame an innocent guy named Vishnu and ensure he gets a life sentence. Seven years later, a young lawyer named Mahesh Das reopens the case and hunts for the real culprit.