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Allu Arjun To Rajinikanth: Top 10 Richest South Indian Actors – Who Is The Wealthiest?
From Telugu superstars to Tamil cinema icons, discover the Top 10 richest South Indian actors, their estimated net worth and the success behind their impressive fortunes.
Top 10 Richest South Indian Actors
Indian cinema fans always discuss the fame and fan base of actors, but their net worth is also a frequent topic. Especially, leading actors working in South Indian cinema across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies are earning in crores. Apart from acting in movies, they increase their net worth through advertisements, business ventures, real estate, and various investments.
In this context, the list of the richest actors in South India for 2026 has caught attention. According to an estimate released by Hyderabad-based PropGo Realty, Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has topped the list among South Indian actors. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore.
Previously released Hurun India Rich List also estimated Nagarjuna's net worth at Rs 5,000 crore. He secured the second spot among Indian actors in that list, next only to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's net worth was stated to be around Rs 10,000 crore. Reports say Nagarjuna has amassed this much wealth by focusing not only on movies but also on various business investments.
Telugu actors dominate!
Telugu cinema actors have grabbed the maximum spots in the Top 10 richest South Indian actors list. Specifically, the top three spots are occupied by Telugu actors. Following Nagarjuna, actor Chiranjeevi is in the second spot with a net worth of Rs 1,700 crore. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati has secured the third spot with assets worth around Rs 1,650 crore. Next, actor Ram Charan is in the fourth spot with assets worth Rs 1,400 crore. Junior NTR holds the fifth spot with a net worth of Rs 571 crore, and Allu Arjun has grabbed the sixth spot with Rs 460 crore.
Tamil Cinema: Kamal Haasan beats Vijay and Rajinikanth!
Leading actors from Tamil cinema also feature in this list. Tamil Nadu's current chief minister and actor Vijay's net worth is stated to be around Rs 450 crore in this list. Based on this, Vijay has a higher net worth than Rajinikanth and holds the 7th spot in this list.
However, the asset details mentioned by Vijay in his election affidavit are higher than this. Accordingly, his total assets were declared to be Rs 624 crore. This includes movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore.
Next, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's net worth is estimated at around Rs 450 crore. With this, he holds the 8th spot in the list. Following him, Superstar Rajinikanth is in the 9th spot with an estimated net worth of Rs 430 crore.
Mahesh Babu grabs the 10th spot in the list!
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is at the tenth and last spot on this list. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 273 crore.
Also, Telugu actors do not rely only on the income from movies. They own various properties like luxury houses, luxury bungalows, shopping malls, and lands in major cities including Hyderabad. Reports say they have properties in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai beyond Hyderabad.
Various reports suggest that the net worth of leading Malayalam cinema actors Mohanlal and Mammootty is also considerable. However, both of them did not find a place in the top 10 richest South Indian actors list released by PropGo Realty.
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