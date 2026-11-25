Indian cinema fans always discuss the fame and fan base of actors, but their net worth is also a frequent topic. Especially, leading actors working in South Indian cinema across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies are earning in crores. Apart from acting in movies, they increase their net worth through advertisements, business ventures, real estate, and various investments.

In this context, the list of the richest actors in South India for 2026 has caught attention. According to an estimate released by Hyderabad-based PropGo Realty, Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has topped the list among South Indian actors. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore.

Previously released Hurun India Rich List also estimated Nagarjuna's net worth at Rs 5,000 crore. He secured the second spot among Indian actors in that list, next only to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's net worth was stated to be around Rs 10,000 crore. Reports say Nagarjuna has amassed this much wealth by focusing not only on movies but also on various business investments.