WWE taped this week's SmackDown right after RAW went off the air. The reason sits on the calendar, and it has nothing to do with a creative scramble.

WWE viewers tuning into SmackDown this Friday will be watching a taped show rather than a live one. The November 27 edition of the blue brand was recorded on Monday night in Wichita, immediately after Monday Night RAW left the air, and the explanation is simpler than most fans assumed.

This was never a creative rewrite or a last-minute scheduling emergency. The combined taping sat on WWE's calendar well in advance. When the company added eight dates to its November and December schedule, this week's event was already listed as a joint RAW and SmackDown broadcast.

The live crowd in the building got to see SmackDown on Monday, while the rest of the audience will watch the taped version when it airs at its usual Friday slot of 8 PM. RAW itself went live on Netflix at 6 PM EST, two hours ahead of its normal start, which created the window to fit both shows into one arena on one night.

Thanksgiving And Survivor Series Are The Real Drivers

The holiday is the reason behind the shift. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26 this year, and Survivor Series: WarGames follows two days later at Daikin Park in Houston. Both Monday's RAW and Friday's SmackDown serve as the final television shows before that event, the 40th annual edition, scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET start on Saturday, November 28.

Recording SmackDown four days early lets travel, production and the talent roster clear their television commitments before the holiday rather than working through it and then flying to Houston. Despite the earlier taping, the Friday night presentation remains unchanged for anyone watching at home.

WWE Has Done This Before

This is not a first. Earlier this month, RAW from Barclays Center in Brooklyn also opened at 6 PM ET, with SmackDown taped afterward so the roster could travel to Riyadh for Crown Jewel.

In both instances, the earlier start time exists for the same practical purpose: squeezing two television shows into a single night inside a single building. The pattern looks set to continue whenever the calendar stacks a holiday or a major overseas event against the weekly schedule.