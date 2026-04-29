5 WWE Stars Who Could Retire AJ Lee and Give Her a Fitting Farewell in the Ring
AJ Lee’s return to WWE storylines has sparked speculation about who might be chosen to retire her for good. The company has several strong candidates who could give her a memorable farewell. Here are 5 stars who could be booked.
Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez has often cited AJ Lee as her inspiration, even being affectionately referred to as AJ’s wrestling daughter. This real‑life connection makes her the most fitting candidate to retire AJ. A storyline where Perez defeats her idol would be deeply meaningful, symbolizing a generational clash and passing of the torch. It would give AJ a poetic exit while elevating Perez as the future face of women’s wrestling.
Sol Ruca
Sol Ruca’s recent main roster debut has already shown her potential. At 26, she is seen as a future star destined for the main event. Retiring AJ Lee would catapult her into the spotlight and establish her as a major player in the division. Such a victory would showcase her as capable of carrying the women’s division, while giving AJ a memorable farewell against a rising talent.
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan has risen to the top of WWE, holding the Women’s World Championship and becoming one of the division’s biggest names. A clash with AJ Lee is considered a dream match by fans. If WWE books Morgan to retire AJ, it would be a career‑defining moment for The Miracle Kid, elevating her further while giving AJ a dramatic send‑off against a peer who embodies the grit of today’s women’s division.
Bayley
Bayley’s history with AJ Lee dates back over a decade to their NXT encounter for the Divas Championship. Their 2026 match on RAW tapped into that past but lacked the weight of a true storyline. A heel Bayley retiring AJ would feel poetic, closing their long‑standing history and giving Bayley the spotlight she has long deserved. It would also serve as a powerful character shift for The Role Model.
Lyra Valkyria
Lyra Valkyria has quickly become a fan favorite and the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. At 29, she has the potential to cement herself as a top singles star. A generational clash with AJ Lee would validate her as a main‑event talent while giving AJ a respectful exit. Such a match would symbolize the evolution of women’s wrestling and mark a passing of the torch moment.
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