Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, and others appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. They shared their inspiring journeys, struggles, and excitement of being on the show with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar recently graced the "hotseat" on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. During the episode, the athletes opened up about their inspiring journeys, shared memorable moments from their sporting careers, and spoke about their excitement at being invited to the popular quiz show.

Athletes Share Inspiring Journeys

Sharmila Dhankar on Overcoming Hurdles

Reflecting on overcoming silent battles far from the spotlight, Sharmila Dhankar expressed saying, " As a para-athlete, you spend years training far away from the spotlight, quietly overcoming physical and societal hurdles that very few people ever witness. Being invited to KBC feels like a national celebration of those invisible struggles. Speaking with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir felt so deeply encouraging he has a way of making you realize that no struggle is ever wasted. KBC has shown the entire country that with sheer willpower, no obstacle is too big to conquer."

Lovlina Borgohain on Adrenaline and Pressure

Lovlina Borgohain, who also shared her unique journey with boxing, expressed her excitement on being invited by saying, "I honestly thought nothing in the world could match the adrenaline and pressure of stepping into an Olympic boxing ring, until I sat on the KBC Hotseat across from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir. In the ring, you rely on muscle memory and instincts, but sitting opposite him, it tests your mental sharpness in a completely different way. Representing India on global podiums has been the greatest privilege of my life, and to be recognized and celebrated on KBC alongside my fellow athletes is a moment I will treasure forever."

Asmita Dey on a Dream Come True

Asmita Dey also spoke about her love for KBC. She expressed, "Growing up, watching KBC with my family every evening was a ritual. I would often stare at the screen and wonder what it felt like to be in the same room as Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir, and today, standing right next to him on this stage feels completely surreal. In Judo, every second on the mat requires balance, focus, and years of silent discipline. To bring the story of my sport and my journey to a platform like Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television that touches every single Indian household is an incredible honor. Sharing this space with Amitabh Sir is not just a personal dream come true; it's a proud moment for Indian Judo."

Recapping the CWG 2026 Wins

Asmita Dey created history by winning India's first-ever gold in Judo. Lovlina Borgohain brought home a silver in the 75 kg category for boxing, and Jhandu Kumar won India's first medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games for men's heavyweight para powerlifting.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.