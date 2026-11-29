There was still a chance the whole segment was a ruse, and it aired directly before the main event, so a return at the end of the night wasn't out of the question. Instead, his family fought and got destroyed with him nowhere in sight. If The Final Boss had one more match planned, a confrontation with Roman Reigns was guaranteed. Whether to cost The Bloodline or save them from 946, this was the night to plant that seed ahead of WrestleMania 43. It didn't happen, and with The Rock in the building, that chapter looks closed.