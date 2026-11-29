2 5 Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni⁩/@Jasti

Chay's comments on social media

Talking about social media, he started spending a lot of time on social media after Covid. He used to get immersed in it without even knowing how much time he was spending. After that, I noticed changes like lack of focus on creative elements, reduced patience, and poor sleep quality. At that time, I asked myself if it is necessary to spend so much time on social media. Our work speaks for us, our family knows what kind of people we are, so what is the point of social media? Naga Chaitanya said he came to this thought. After that, he gradually reduced the time he spent looking at the phone and looking at social media to ten to twenty minutes. Nothing is permanent in social media, every day one news item is replaced by another, things keep changing, said Chay.