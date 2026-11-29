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Naga Chaitanya Reveals Why He Cried Two Months Ago, Opens Up About Social Media Addiction
Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about an emotional moment when he broke down in tears just two months ago. He also revealed how social media once affected his life.
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Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni/@Jasti
Does Naga Chaitanya cry?
Naga Chaitanya travels from time to time. He likes bike and car racing. He went trekking a long time ago when he was a kid. But he went again after all these years. He did a trek as part of an interaction with a YouTube channel. During this, he shared a lot of things about his personal life. When the YouTuber asked if he ever cried, he said yes, he does cry. He said he is like everyone else and has all kinds of feelings. Naga Chaitanya revealed that he feels like crying and even cried two months ago. He didn't say why he cried, but he said he did. However, there is a mind-blowing twist here, he didn't cry out loud. He said he cried inside. He feels very hurt inside.
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Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni/@Jasti
Chay's comments on social media
Talking about social media, he started spending a lot of time on social media after Covid. He used to get immersed in it without even knowing how much time he was spending. After that, I noticed changes like lack of focus on creative elements, reduced patience, and poor sleep quality. At that time, I asked myself if it is necessary to spend so much time on social media. Our work speaks for us, our family knows what kind of people we are, so what is the point of social media? Naga Chaitanya said he came to this thought. After that, he gradually reduced the time he spent looking at the phone and looking at social media to ten to twenty minutes. Nothing is permanent in social media, every day one news item is replaced by another, things keep changing, said Chay.
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Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni/@Jasti
Naga Chaitanya's comment on commercial films
Speaking about commercial films, Chay said commercial films have songs, fights, and heroism elevating scenes. The audience has a lot of expectations from them. In a way, making commercial films is much harder than non-commercial films. It's not easy to carry the burden of such films on their shoulders. I have a lot of respect for directors and actors who choose a full-fledged commercial path and deliver successful films, revealed Chay.
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Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni/@Jasti
When did Chay cry last?
At that time, his heart feels heavy. He said it feels like a heart attack, and then slowly cools down. But he said he also cries when he watches movies. He said he cried last two months ago. Naga Chaitanya said he got tears in his eyes when he was watching some movies like Brad Pitt's 'Heart of the Beast'. He made these comments openly.
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Image Credit : youtube/@chay_akkineni/@Jasti
The audience loves to see him in love stories
Speaking about love stories on this occasion, I feel the audience likes to see me in love stories. When you say something new in these, they support you well. For example, Majili is not a regular love story. Because it was very different, the audience received it well. Keeping love stories as the main theme, whenever I tried something new in it, it worked for me. Especially when balanced with action elements, I felt the audience is loving to see me in such roles more. But if one film becomes a hit, I don't like doing the same kind of stories again and again. That's why I always give priority to doing different movies, said Naga Chaitanya. His comments are going viral.
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