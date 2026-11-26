Wrestling fans have been buzzing about The Rock's return, his first WWE appearance since Elimination Chamber 2025. Most within WWE don't expect The Great One to step into the ring, though one update notes plans can shift at any moment given how suddenly his appearance came together.

If The Final Boss does get involved, The Bloodline is the logical landing spot. The group's dominance has slipped over the past year despite Reigns holding the World Heavyweight Championship. The Rock could aim his frustration at Reigns, blaming him for the decline and finally setting up the dream match everyone has waited for at WrestleMania 43.