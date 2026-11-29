Actors Scout Willis and Will Peltz have joined the cast of Paul Boyd's upcoming psychological thriller, The Prostitute. Currently filming in Los Angeles, the movie explores the dangerous blurred lines between obsession and content creation.

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Actors Scout Willis, Will Peltz and Kurt Deimer are set to star in writer-director Paul Boyd's upcoming independent psychological thriller 'The Prostitute', which is currently in production in Los Angeles, according to Variety. According to Variety, the film will feature Peltz, known for his roles in 'Euphoria', 'Manifest' and 'Unfriended', as a young, struggling filmmaker living out of his van in Hollywood. His character becomes fixated on documenting a mysterious blonde woman, played by Willis, whom he encounters on the streets. As he becomes increasingly immersed in her world in pursuit of a story that could establish his career, he finds himself caught in a dangerous web of secrets, violence and obsession. The narrative explores how the boundaries between an observer and a participant can become blurred. Principal photography is underway, with the entire film scheduled to be shot in Los Angeles. Eric Barrett is producing the project under Mirror Films, while Deimer, known for 'Halloween 2018', 'Scared to Death', 'Hellbilly Hollow' and 'Trading Paint', is serving as executive producer through his Bald Man Films banner. Blending found-footage intimacy with narrative intensity, 'The Prostitute' explores the darker aspects of content creation, voyeurism and true-crime obsession in contemporary Los Angeles, according to Variety. "This is a raw, unsettling story about the cost of chasing a story," Boyd said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have this cast in front of the camera, exploring the thin line between art and exploitation on the streets of Los Angeles." Producer Barrett described the project as a provocative and timely thriller, expressing confidence in the collaboration between Boyd and the cast. "Paul has written a provocative and timely thriller that feels both intimate and explosive. Pairing him with this cast and Kurt's genre expertise through Bald Man Films creates the perfect team to bring 'The Prostitute' to the screen," Barrett added. Boyd is known for his work on 'Scared to Death' and 'Vicious Circle', according to Variety. (ANI)