PM Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s year-long birth centenary celebrations in Delhi, where he will confer the National Award upon veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar at the Bharat Mandapam.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event will begin at 6 pm, when the Prime Minister will also address the gathering and present the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar. Sharing details about the programme, Sarma said that the event would bring the year-long celebrations to an end. He also said that people would come together to pay tribute to the legendary musician. “At 6 pm, the closing ceremony of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s year-long birth centenary celebrations will begin. PM will come to Bharat Mandapam at 6 pm…We will all pay tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika),” Sarma said in a video. बस कुछ ही देर में भारत मंडपम में सजेगी सुरों और संस्कृति की एक यादगार शाम, भारत रत्न डॉ. भूपेन हाजरिका के नाम आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक समारोह का हिस्सा बनें। #BhupenDaAt100 https://t.co/DAhjxwqgy7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2026

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that Usha Mangeshkar had agreed to receive the national award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation. The award will be presented once every three years. “The closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be held in New Delhi on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given consent to attend this closing ceremony. We will confer the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award in this programme. Singer Usha Mangeshkar has already given her consent to accept this award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to Usha Mangeshkar in this programme,” Sarma had said.

The ceremony will mark the end of the year-long celebrations held to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Hazarika, who was popularly known as ‘Sudhakantha’ and the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’. Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Hazarika was a singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer. His songs, rooted in the folk music of Assam and the Northeast, gained popularity across the country and beyond. Through his music and films, he spoke about the lives of ordinary people, social equality, human dignity and brotherhood. His contribution to Indian music and cinema earned him several honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019. The birth centenary celebrations began on September 8, 2025, with programmes remembering his contribution to music, literature, cinema and society. Several artists from across the country are also expected to perform at the closing ceremony. (ANI)