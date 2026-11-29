Festival-like news has arrived for Megastar Chiranjeevi fans. Megastar is going to take on the 'Auto Johnny' avatar once again, bringing a fresh perspective and more mass elements to the audience in the movie 'Kaaka'. Chiranjeevi himself cleared the doubts surrounding the release date of 'Kaaka', a powerful mass action entertainer directed by blockbuster director Bobby (K.S. Ravindra). Dismissing social media rumors about a postponement, he officially announced that the film will hit theaters worldwide on January 13, as a Sankranthi gift for 2027.

Chiranjeevi's post on social media

Chiranjeevi's post on his social media account confirming the release date of Kaaka is currently going viral online. "Remember Auto Johnny? He is coming to you this Sankranthi in a whole new way in 'Kaaka'! I am looking forward to entertaining you all this Sankranthi with a whole new side of 'Auto Johnny'," he shared, filling fans with excitement. He mentioned that director Bobby and the movie team are putting their heart and soul into making the film a memorable theatrical experience, and signed off saying let's meet in theaters on January 13, 2027.