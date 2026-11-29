- Home
- Entertainment
- Chiranjeevi To Return As Auto Johnny In Kaaka, Mega Fans Get A Festive Season Surprise
Chiranjeevi To Return As Auto Johnny In Kaaka, Mega Fans Get A Festive Season Surprise
Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to return in his iconic Auto Johnny avatar, bringing excitement among fans. The upcoming festive season promises a nostalgic treat for audiences who loved the character.
Festival time for Chiranjeevi fans..
Festival-like news has arrived for Megastar Chiranjeevi fans. Megastar is going to take on the 'Auto Johnny' avatar once again, bringing a fresh perspective and more mass elements to the audience in the movie 'Kaaka'. Chiranjeevi himself cleared the doubts surrounding the release date of 'Kaaka', a powerful mass action entertainer directed by blockbuster director Bobby (K.S. Ravindra). Dismissing social media rumors about a postponement, he officially announced that the film will hit theaters worldwide on January 13, as a Sankranthi gift for 2027.
Chiranjeevi's post on social media
Chiranjeevi's post on his social media account confirming the release date of Kaaka is currently going viral online. "Remember Auto Johnny? He is coming to you this Sankranthi in a whole new way in 'Kaaka'! I am looking forward to entertaining you all this Sankranthi with a whole new side of 'Auto Johnny'," he shared, filling fans with excitement. He mentioned that director Bobby and the movie team are putting their heart and soul into making the film a memorable theatrical experience, and signed off saying let's meet in theaters on January 13, 2027.
ఆటో జానీ గుర్తున్నాడా? 😉
ఈ సంక్రాంతికి సరికొత్తగా #KAAKA లో మీ ముందుకు వస్తున్నాడు!
Looking forward to entertaining you all this Sankranthi with a whole new side of ‘Auto Johnny’.
@dirbobby and the entire team are putting their heart and soul into making #KAAKA a memorable theatrical experience.
See you all in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2027. ❤️
సంక్రాంతికి కలుద్దాం🤗
#AutoJohnnyIsBack @KvnProductions
#KAAKAOnJan13
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 29, 2026
Goosebumps for fans with the name Auto Johnny
The 'Auto Johnny' character played by Chiranjeevi in the 1991 movie 'Rowdy Alludu' impressed the audience immensely. This character, which gave goosebumps to Chiranjeevi fans back then, is now ready to do the same for the current generation of mega fans. Although a project was announced in combination with Puri Jagannadh with this name, it did not take off. Now, director Bobby designing that same powerful name and character shades for 'Kaaka' with a fresh, high-voltage mass appeal is raising goosebumps among fans.
Crazy combination after Waltair Veerayya
As the second movie coming in the Chiranjeevi-Bobby combination after an industry hit like 'Waltair Veerayya', there have been huge expectations for 'Kaaka' from the beginning. KVN Productions is producing this film with a huge budget and high technical values. S.S. Thaman is providing the music, while Anaswara Rajan and others are playing key roles. After scoring a massive hit with the movie 'Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu' for Sankranthi 2026, Chiranjeevi is entering the Sankranthi race again in 2027 with 'Kaaka', and trade circles are predicting another mega havoc at the box office.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.