Jennifer Lopez emphasizes the importance of understanding oneself and finding internal happiness rather than depending on a partner, noting she is currently content and not looking for romance as she embraces her "happy era."

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the lessons she has learned from her past relationships, emphasising the importance of understanding oneself and finding happiness within rather than depending on a partner, according to People. Speaking to People at the premiere of 'The JLo Show' at Paramount Studios, Lopez reflected on the personal qualities one should develop before entering a relationship. "You have to understand yourself," Lopez said. "You have to understand where you came from, where the little kind of holes that we have that we're trying to fill. Understand those things about yourself and try to soothe them on your own."

She further advised against expecting a partner to address one's personal insecurities, adding, "Don't look for somebody else to kind of fix those parts of you." The 'Shall We Dance?' actor, who has been married four times to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and, most recently, Ben Affleck, also clarified that she is not currently looking for romance, according to People. "I've learned that in my own journey to really understand the love that I need is always inside of me. Nobody else is going to give that to me. And there could be somebody who comes along and matches that energy and then we'll be good," she told People. "But until then, I'm not looking for that. I don't need that to be happy in my life. My life is f---ing happy. I'm happy and this is what I call my happy era," she added.

Lopez also spoke about sharing her experiences and lessons with her children as they navigate relationships and potentially enter the dating world while in college. She shares 18-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her former husband Marc Anthony. "I try to tell them from my own experience, you have to understand yourself," she said.

Reflecting on her four marriages, Lopez recently brought humour to the subject during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. Recalling an exchange at an event, she said, "Somehow my marriages came up, as they sometimes do, and I went like this. I did a four," referring to the gesture she made with her fingers, according to People. "Just to be funny. And somebody in the audience says: 'You got six more fingers!" she recalled.

Despite the experiences of her past relationships, Lopez said she continues to approach life with a positive outlook. "There are no rules in this life," she said. "We all do the best we can and I can say from the bottom of my heart that with my kids, with my life, with my work, as a human, I'm doing the best I can."

Meanwhile, 'The JLo Show: Live from Las Vegas' is set to premiere on Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+, according to People. (ANI)