    SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body in green bikini

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been enjoying a vacation together, and the Spanish model shared glimpses of their family time on Instagram.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been holidaying, The Spanish model also took to Instagram to post some snaps of herself with her kids and Cristiano Ronaldo.

     

     

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez looked extremely relaxed as she enjoyed her time with family and took a dip in the water.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, is relishing her moments in the yacht in Saudi Arabia while donning a green bikini.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The Portuguese superstar appeared to be thoroughly enjoying his moments with Georgina and their family.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    An Instagram post by Georgina showed the couple along with their five kids enjoying their vacation in a beautiful yacht.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina is savouring her leisure time as she enjoys her time with family on the coasts of Saudi Arabia.

