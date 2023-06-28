Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body in black bikini

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, recently made waves with her stunning photos in a black bikini. Sharing the sizzling pictures on her social media, she effortlessly showcased her enviable physique, leaving fans mesmerised

     

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, recently made waves with her stunning photos in a black bikini. Sharing the sizzling pictures on her social media, she effortlessly showcased her enviable physique, leaving fans mesmerised

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As a prominent figure in the fashion industry, Georgina Rodriguez is no stranger to showcasing her impeccable sense of style and stunning looks. Her black bikini not only showcased her toned body but also accentuated her fashion-forward choices.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In addition to her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina continues to make her mark in the fashion and modelling industry, showcasing her versatility and undeniable charm. 

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez and her family are currently enjoying a luxurious vacation on a beautiful yacht. The couple, along with their children are relishing precious moments together.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez's black bikini photos captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying her position as a prominent influencer and an inspiration for individuals aspiring to achieve their fitness goals.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted enjoying quality family time aboard a luxurious yacht. The couple, accompanied by their children, created lasting memories as they soaked up the sun and indulged in leisure activities on the water.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral ADC

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

    Who is Yash Kataria? Meet Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend spotted with her outside airport ADC

    Who is Yash Kataria? Meet Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend spotted with her outside airport

    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows MSW

    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs Disclaimer added in Naa Ready (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs; Disclaimer added in ‘Naa Ready’

    Eid al Adha 2023 From Arziyan to Noore Khuda listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes ADC

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 skin benefits of using sandalwood regularly ADC

    Here are 7 skin benefits of using sandalwood regularly

    Viewpoint Eid ul-Adha: Sacrifice is not a show-off

    Eid ul-Adha: Sacrifice is not for show-off, avoid it

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon