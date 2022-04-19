Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First look of Alia Bhatt after turning Mrs Ranbir Kapoor; check out her traditional getup

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Newlywed Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport giving a nayi Dulhan vibes; pictures 

    On April 14, Alia Bhatt was seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport following her wedding. Alia is stepping out for the first time since marrying Ranbir Kapoor. The Raazi actress wore a pink suit with a pink Christian Dior Book Tote tote and modest jewellery.

    She smiled as she met the photographers. Alia Bhatt returned to work today, April 19 and was photographed at the Kalina airport, while Ranbir Kapoor began work yesterday. Alia is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, directed by Karan Johar.
     

    Alia Bhatt was photographed in a traditional outfit, giving off strong new bride vibes. In a pink salwar kameez, the actress looked stunning. She had her hair down, carried a tote bag in her hand, and smiled brightly. 
     

    Alia appeared to be quite joyful, as seen by the glow on her face. The actress smiled for the photographers and even showed off her Mehendi from her wedding. She waved to the photographers before heading into the airport.
     

    On the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met and fell in love. They married on April 14 in Mumbai after dating for five years. Close friends and family members attended the wedding. Alia and Ranbir's pre-wedding and wedding festivities were attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others.
     

    After getting married, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy photos from her wedding. She had captioned them as "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Also Read: Alia Bhatt shows off her infinity Mangalsutra and Sindoor in these latest pics

    On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September. Alia also has Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next and also has Animal. Also Read: Remember Mandakini from 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'? Here's how she looks now

