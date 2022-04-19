Remember Mandakini from 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'? Here's how she looks now

Bollywood actress Mandakini is making a comeback after a 26-year haitus in her son's music video. Here's what we know

Mandakini rose to prominence after starring in Raj Kapoor's 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili with Rajiv Kapoor. She later acted in a number of hit Bollywood films, including Dance Dance, Tezaadb, Ladaai, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naag Naagin, Pyar Ke Naam Qurbaan, and Pyar Karke Dekho, among others.



She was last seen in the 1996 film Zordaar, which starred Govinda, Aditya Pancholi, and Neelam Kothari in crucial roles, after which she opted to leave the entertainment world. She is now preparing to make a comeback after a 26-year absence by appearing in a music video for her son Rabbil Thakur.



Talking about her comeback project, Mandakini told TOI that she is pleased to associate with Sajan Agarwal, who is directing the music video. The song is about a mother and is titled 'Maa O Maa.' Further, the actress said that it is a 'very beautiful song' and she instantly fell in love with it. She added, "The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month.”



Director Sajan Agarwal discussed bringing Mandakini on board, saying that she is from his hometown and that it will also be her son's debut. "Directing her is a dream come true for me," he continued.



Sajan will also write the words for 'Maa O Maa,' while Babli Haque and Meera will create the music. Rishabh Giri will sing it, and Guruji Kailash Raigar will produce it. According to the article, Sajan intends to direct a short film starring Mandakini.



Mandakini has also been in the spotlight for her daring character in her films and for supposedly being linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. According to reports, Ibrahim and Mandakini were formerly quite serious about each other.



On the other hand, she emphatically denied the rumours, claiming that she was merely on good terms with Dawood and that the two were not dating or married.