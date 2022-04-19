Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt shows off her infinity Mangalsutra and Sindoor in these latest pics

    Fresh photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their post-wedding ceremony, shows Alia Bhatt grooving with her girl gang while she flaunts her Sindoor and Mangalsutra.

    Alia Bhatt shows off her infinity mangalsutra and sindoor in these latest pics drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the newly wedded couple of Bollywood, have also become the most adored couple in the film industry. It has been four days since their wedding on April 14, still, fans are not yet over their adorable wedding photographs that are constantly being shared on social media.

    At first, photographs from their dreamy wedding were out on the internet. But since then, pictures from almost all functions including their Mehendi ceremony are making way to the net, and no, we aren’t complaining!

    Looks like there cannot be enough of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding photographs. Their fans, and also us, want to see as many photographs as possible. And now, a fresh set of pictures from their post-shaadi function is doing rounds on social media.

    ALSO READ: 3 things that prove Alia Bhatt is the new-age Bollywood bride

    One paparazzo shared a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that seem to be from their post-wedding celebration. In this, Alia is gracefully flaunting her ‘sindoor’ and the infinity 'mangalsutra'. She makes the perfect newly wedded bride as she is seen wearing a red-coloured Anarkali suit while her hubby Ranbir also sported a red Nehru jacket on top of a white kurta-pyjama.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

    The first photograph of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shows them posing with the bride’s best gal pal, Tania Saha. In this picture, Ranbir is lovingly kissing his ‘saali’ on the cheek while Alia strikes a million-dollar smile.

    The rest of the two pictures show Alia Bhatt dancing with her girl gang. The smile on her face is proof of the happiness she has been feeling after marrying her love of five years, Ranbir Kapoor.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate and private wedding that was held at their residence ‘Vastu’, situated at Pali Hill in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. The two tied the knot on April 14while their Mehendi ceremony was held on April 13.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76 RBA

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    Taylor Swift Drake hugging photo is making their fans freak out drb

    Taylor Swift, Drake’s hugging photo is making their fans freak out

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder teaser out Marvel reveals Natalie Portman look in Chris Hemsworth film drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder teaser out: Marvel reveals Natalie Portman’s look in Chris Hemsworth film

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri film to release on OTT here is when and where you can watch it drb

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film to release on OTT; here’s when and where you can watch it

    kpop BTS Army goes gung ho as boys papped at airport watch Junkook Jimin leaving together in a car drb

    BTS: Army goes gung-ho as boys papped at airport; watch Junkook, Jimin leaving together in a car

    Recent Stories

    APJEE 2022 Registrations open today know how to apply documents needed gcw

    APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    football la liga Champions League goal intact asserts Barcelona Xavi Hernandez after shock loss to Cadiz snt

    Champions League goal intact, asserts Barcelona's Xavi after shock loss to Cadiz

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10 - adt

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76 RBA

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again? RBA

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again?

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon