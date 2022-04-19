Alia Bhatt shows off her infinity Mangalsutra and Sindoor in these latest pics

Fresh photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their post-wedding ceremony, shows Alia Bhatt grooving with her girl gang while she flaunts her Sindoor and Mangalsutra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the newly wedded couple of Bollywood, have also become the most adored couple in the film industry. It has been four days since their wedding on April 14, still, fans are not yet over their adorable wedding photographs that are constantly being shared on social media.

At first, photographs from their dreamy wedding were out on the internet. But since then, pictures from almost all functions including their Mehendi ceremony are making way to the net, and no, we aren’t complaining!

Looks like there cannot be enough of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding photographs. Their fans, and also us, want to see as many photographs as possible. And now, a fresh set of pictures from their post-shaadi function is doing rounds on social media.

One paparazzo shared a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that seem to be from their post-wedding celebration. In this, Alia is gracefully flaunting her ‘sindoor’ and the infinity 'mangalsutra'. She makes the perfect newly wedded bride as she is seen wearing a red-coloured Anarkali suit while her hubby Ranbir also sported a red Nehru jacket on top of a white kurta-pyjama.

The first photograph of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shows them posing with the bride’s best gal pal, Tania Saha. In this picture, Ranbir is lovingly kissing his ‘saali’ on the cheek while Alia strikes a million-dollar smile.

The rest of the two pictures show Alia Bhatt dancing with her girl gang. The smile on her face is proof of the happiness she has been feeling after marrying her love of five years, Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate and private wedding that was held at their residence ‘Vastu’, situated at Pali Hill in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. The two tied the knot on April 14while their Mehendi ceremony was held on April 13.