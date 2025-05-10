Fighter to Welcome Back: Anil Kapoor’s top 7 highest-grossing films of all time
Anil Kapoor has starred in numerous superhit films. Explore his highest-grossing movies and delve into the secrets of their box office success.
| Published : May 10 2025, 07:00 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Animal
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, collected ₹553.87 crore in India and ₹915 crore worldwide.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Fighter
Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, earned ₹212.74 crore in India.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Race 3
Anil Kapoor's Race 3 earned ₹169.5 crore in India.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Total Dhamaal
Anil Kapoor's Total Dhamaal collected ₹155.67 crore in India and ₹232.18 crore worldwide.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Welcome Back
Anil Kapoor's Welcome Back grossed ₹96.55 crore in India and ₹168.7 crore globally.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
JugJugg Jeeyo
Anil Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo earned ₹85.41 crore in India.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Dil Dhadakne Do
Anil Kapoor's Dil Dhadakne Do collected ₹76.81 crore in India and ₹150.05 crore worldwide.
Top Stories