The Night Manager to Race 3: 5 Movies where Anil Kapoor nailed the villain role
Will Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol be the villain in Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagin'? Kapoor has played several iconic villains. Here are six of his most memorable negative roles.
| Published : May 10 2025, 12:33 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
In 2011's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, starring Tom Cruise, Kapoor played the small but significant villainous role of Brij Nath.
Image Credit : Social Media
In the 2023 web series The Night Manager, Kapoor played Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Image Credit : Social Media
In the 2018 Salman Khan starrer Race 3, Kapoor played the negative role of Shamsher Singh.
Image Credit : Social Media
In both Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), Kapoor played the comedic don, Majnu Bhai.
Image Credit : Social Media
In the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, Kapoor played the funny don, Wifi Bhai.
