The name “Gulnaaz Khan” has unexpectedly gone viral after rumours linked her to the postponed wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. As speculation spreads online, many are wondering who she really is and what sparked the controversy.

The news pertaining to cricketer Smriti Mandhana's and music composer Palash Muchhal's sudden wedding postponement has sent shock waves of speculation across the internet, with the name of "Gulnaaz Khan" being one of the main topics of discussion on social media. Who is she? And what is her involvement in the controversy?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dancer-Choreographer Caught in Viral Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy

The wedding, so goes the story, was to happen on November23; it was postponed after reports of Smriti's father suffering a medical emergency. Since the family invoked the health angle, social media speculated about screenshots claiming to show Palash's private chats. The online scuttlebutt alleged many unverified accusations that chats involved a dancer-choreographer named Gulnaaz Khan.

What We Actually Know

Whether supported or not, there were countless discussions on social media: none redeemable about Gulnaaz Khan, a professional person who was, supposedly, linked to the couple in question, and to the leaked screenshots. The woman who began circulating these viral chats explained via the media that she is not a choreographer and has had no romantic ties with Palash. Her only purpose was to put forth what she felt was the truth of the matter concerning their relationship.

This is in direct contrast to the social-media version attempting to link this controversy to a wedding choreographer by the name of Gulnaaz.

The Big-Buzz Name

With the wedding being high profile, fans and gossip pages started revisiting their books for the links and their explanations. In their keenly speculative endeavor to seek avenues for understanding this sudden postponement, names began floating around with no accompanying background or evidence. As is often the case online, some unsubstantiated guesses turned into widely circulated claims.

The Real Picture

At this point, Gulnaaz Khan appears most probably as a misidentification or misattributed misnomer and not some bona fide person connected with the wedding and or controversy. Until either Smriti Mandhana or Palash Muchhal come publicly to deny these rumors, there will hang in the air nothing than rumorization conspired by the internet.