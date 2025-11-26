Karan Johar has sparked major buzz by calling Kartik Aaryan the “most bankable star” in Bollywood. The filmmaker has also signed a new film with the actor, marking a powerful new collaboration.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has gone public in praising Kartik Aaryan as one of the "most bankable stars" in the industry. The unexpected praise aroused people's interest as, coincidentally, both are now joining forces for a new film project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karan Johar Hails Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar-in-residence for many such Bollywood stars at the moment-referenced Kartik's sharp reading of the audience's pulse and his slow but steady rise as a theatre-friendly performer. Whereas many films today are hard-pressed to draw crowds into booking up, Karan Johar said people are coming in to watch Kartik and his last few films, demonstrating how his weight at the box office is increasing.

From Rumoured Rift to Renewed Partnership

This is the project that has been speculated upon in recent times regarding a fallout during their previous collaboration. However, one sees the latest information now entirely erasing any such misunderstanding in their professional relationship. With Johar orchid's praise for Kartik's talent and marketing intelligence, the two seem set for a safe-and rationalized resurgence of potential.

A Big Commercial Entertainer on the Cards

Although no details are out there for all to see, inside the industry, the rumor mill is already buzzing about the next movie being a high-budget commercial potboiler. It would have been pure Dharma Productions grandeur through Kartik's presence with charm, humor, and mass appeal. A youthful narrative, fabulous music, and emotional intensity will be the distinct aspects on which the film is expected to have a strong hold.

Sources say Kartik Aaryan is going to work in yet another project with Karan Johar, but the entire team is completely mum on it right now. The reports suggest that he is now projected as the face of the new future of Dharma Productions by the company. It seems that he is going to sign quite a few high-profile films one after the other. Karan firmly believes that Kartik is now one of the veritable box-office draws in India and has very high commercial expectations from films like Tu Meri Main Tera and Naagzilla, considering them to be major successes at the box-office.

For Kartik, this association is again a milestone in his rapidly rising career in Bollywood. The actor is slowly, but surely, becoming one of the most reliable names in the industry with a series of successful films and an increasing fan base.

With Karan Johar quoting him as the "most bankable star" and officially coming together with him again, fans are eager for updates. The pairing promises one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases in the coming months.