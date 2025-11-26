Shree Hanuman Chalisa has made history by becoming the first Indian video to cross 5 billion views on YouTube. This milestone reflects the global appeal of devotional content and India’s growing influence in the digital space.

Shree Hanuman Chalisa Becomes India’s First Video to Hit 5 Billion Views

The Shree Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn of 40 verses going to Lord Hanuman's praise, has been a pillar of devotion for centuries among Hindus. It has been recited, sung, and passed on through generations throughout the years. The version from T-Series uploaded on YouTube also made connection to millions of devotees around the world, making it a mainstay for the spiritual and cultural connection online.

The 5 billion view landmark is hitherto unmatched by any Indian video, showing the appeal of devotional content beyond geographical or linguistic borders and speaks to how online platforms like YouTube are fast becoming central to the propagation of spiritual teachings in this digital age.

The last decade has seen increased internet consumption within India at dizzying pace, and it is YouTube that stands out as one of the country's much-frequented platforms for entertainment, education, and devotion. The 5 billion views signal strong positioning in the global digital ecosystem, as well as a striking popularity inherent in faith-based content.

This milestone also brings into focus the overwhelming contribution made by T-Series in creating and promoting music and devotional content popular with audiences across age groups. Traditional chanting combined with high-quality video production ensures that the chant reaches a worldwide audience.