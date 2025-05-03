Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at 90; her funeral is set for May 3 in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90. She breathed her last peacefully on Friday, May 2, after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

On Friday evening, Kapoor was seen arriving at Nirmal's residence in an ambulance carrying her mortal remains. He was joined by his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor, and nephew Arjun Kapoor.



Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Boney Kapoor were also spotted at the Kapoor residence. Other celebs, including Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to offer condolences.









Nirmal Kapoor's funeral will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 11:30 AM at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, S.V. Road, Mumbai, as per the details shared by the Kapoor family.

Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children -- Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

In addition to being the mother of four talented and good-looking children, she was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

