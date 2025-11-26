Palaash Muchhal’s cousin has come forward to defend him following the postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. She urged fans and netizens not to judge the situation based on rumours circulating online.

The tempestuous rumor has been the sudden deferment in the rumors about Smriti Mandhana's wedlock with her boyfriend Palaash Muchhal. Initially expected to be temporarily postposed on account of what was said to be a medical emergency in the family, the rumor train quickly gathered much momentum and even accusations navigating in the social media circles. Now, Palaash's cousin has come to his public defense.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Controversy

The wedding was set to occur on the 23rd of November, but the event was suddenly postponed following health issues around Smriti's father, according to the media report. The families were quick to maintain that there were purely medical reasons for the delay; however, unverified screenshots, accusations of chats, and baseless narratives questioning Palaash's character began to float around on social media.

Amidst all that noise, many users went ahead to conclude the state of the couple's relationship, some going as far as suggesting that the wedding was called off without any official confirmation regarding such development.

Filmmaker's Cousin Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumours

Online rant in the wake of this storm over Palaash Muchhal saw the cousin of the musician come out on social media to defend him, calling on people to refrain from jumping into conclusions based on speculation. She wrote people were being most harsh and judgmental without knowing facts or understanding the sensitivity of the matter.

She highlighted, in fact, that the family is presently faced with an extremely challenging situation, and that they had no right to pass moral judgments or create tales out of them in the eyes of penumbral strangers on the internet. Her news spoke volumes of how quickly a piece of misinformation spread, particularly when a celebrity's personal life was up for public discussion.

Rumor vs Reality

Even as many posts allege "uncovering" the 'controversy', none of these allegations has seen a credible source or verified report standing behind them. The person first contributing the viral chats then stated that she is not associated with Palaash in a romantic relationship and that the online gossip referred to by her as 'she's a dancer or choreographer' is untrue.

That contradiction only reinforces what much of the circulating online material is already distorting or completely untrue in the family's account.

Fans Call for Privacy

Since then, several fans of Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal have asked people to refrain from discussing the couple in the meantime until any official announcement. They argue that serious personal issues, concerning health emergencies especially, need to be treated sensitively, rather than being made fodder for sensationalism.

At the moment, both families haven't issued any fresh communication about the new wedding date. While the buzz continues online, the cousin's message serves as a gentle reminder that all one sees on social media is not the truth- judging is often not better than waiting.