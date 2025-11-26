Costlier Than Thalapathy Vijay’s Car! Nayanthara’s Ultra-Expensive Rolls Royce Turns Heads
Lady Superstar Nayanthara recently bought a super expensive car. This Rolls-Royce brand car is notably pricier than Thalapathy Vijay's Rolls-Royce.
South Lady Superstar Nayanthara is shining
Lady Superstar Nayanthara has an unmatched star image in the South. As the highest-paid actress, she balances female-led films with commercial hits alongside big stars. She's now in two Telugu movies: one with Chiranjeevi and another, 'NBK111,' with Balakrishna.
Nayanthara gifted a Rolls-Royce car
Beyond her star image, Nayanthara leads a royal life. She recently got a stunning new car, a Rolls-Royce Spectre. It was reportedly a birthday gift from her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for her birthday on the 18th of this month.
Nayan owns the most expensive car in Kollywood
A photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their two kids by the car went viral. The car's price will blow your mind. No one else in Kollywood has such a pricey car. It costs around ₹10 crore, making Nayanthara the star with the most expensive car in Kollywood.
Nayanthara's car is more expensive than Thalapathy Vijay's car
Notably, Nayanthara's car is pricier than Thalapathy Vijay's Rolls-Royce. Last year, Vijay bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost model, which reportedly costs around ₹8 crore. This makes Nayanthara the celebrity with the most expensive car in Tamil cinema.
Megastar has the most expensive car in Tollywood
In Tollywood, Chiranjeevi owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, reportedly worth ₹11 crore. Ram Charan also has one, costing around ₹7.5 crore. This car is seen as a major status symbol for celebs, corporates, and politicians alike.
