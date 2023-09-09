Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress dons pink bikini; setting internet ablaze

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    Esha Gupta has been igniting the internet with her sizzling allure, as she recently shared a scintillating throwback snapshot from her vacation in Portugal, showcasing her in a stunning bikini

    article_image1

    Esha Gupta/Instagram

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta sizzles in stunning bikini in throwback vacation picture. Here she is wearing a skin coloured bikini

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta is known for her eclectic and bold clothing choices that reflect her unique style. She often experiments with a variety of fashion trends, from elegant gowns to edgy streetwear

    article_image4

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    She is not afraid to push the fashion boundaries, frequently opting for unconventional and avant-garde ensembles

    article_image5

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    With her fashion choices, she continues to inspire and set trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion

    article_image6

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta is celebrated for her confidence and penchant for donning bikinis, making her a symbol of body positivity

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She often shares stunning bikini photos on her social media platforms, promoting self-acceptance and embracing one's natural beauty

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her bikini-clad pictures often feature her in picturesque beach settings, exuding a sense of freedom and adventure

