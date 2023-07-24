Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her HOT body in black bikini

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is all geared up for FIFA Women's World Cup as she flaunts her favourite team's jersey. Esha was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

Esha Gupta's gorgeous beauty never fail to turn heads. The actress also has an interesting dress sense. The actress quickly cranked up the heat and left admirers speechless in a sexy crop top and thongs.



Esha Gupta looked stunning while soaking up the rays and cheering on her favourite side in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself wearing a black and white striped crop-top Juventus jersey with the word 'Jeep' inscribed. She wore it with a black thong and held a mobile. The actress and model stood on a balcony before gorgeous green plants.

In another photo, Esha is wearing the same attire but is lying down on a bed. "Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women's World Cup," she said in the post. "How do you think about my wager, @khelrajaofficial?"



Fans raced to the comment section shortly after the photo was uploaded online to laud the actress. While several of the fans used fire emojis, one said, "Bahut zor se juventus fan hone ka mann karra hai." Another person said, "OMG... so hot." "So gorgeous," commented another. A admirer added, "Sexiness."



Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was most recently seen in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol. In Aashram 3, Esha plays Sonia, an image builder hired to modify the image of Nirala Baba, the main character played by Bobby Deol.

In an earlier interview with News18, the actress stated that accepting the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.



"I'd heard a lot about this show through word of mouth. During the epidemic, everyone was talking about it, and I was in my parents' house in Delhi at the time. 'What a spectacle!' everyone would exclaim. So when Prakash Jha handed it to me and Sir said, "This is your character," I just answered, "I don't want to hear anything." If you give me one rupee, I will still do it.' I wasn't concerned about money, the filming schedule, or my dates. All of that is my manager's headache, I informed him. Everything improved for me in this performance, and I'm grateful that Prakash sir thought of me for the character of Sonia," Esha stated.