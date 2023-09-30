Esha Gupta SEXY bikini pictures: 6 times the actress slayed the bikini look

Actress Esha Gupta has been working out very hard and hence the actress does not leave a chance to flaunt her figure. Here are some of her best bikini looks.

Esha Gupta looked hot in a beige bikini while she posed in the sun. The bikini also had maroon strings to it.

The 37-year-old actress once again showed off her hot body when she wore a green bikini on a vacation.

Esha yet again proved that black is a must-needed colour in the closet. She looked stunning while she posed on a couch.

Esha looked hot pink in a pink bikini and paired her look with a hat and shades. Seems like she has the best bikini collection.

Would purple look any better? Esha posed wearing a purple bikini with a hat on and looked extremely hot.

It's time to take a read while doing a sun bath. Esha Gupta showed how to relax and read a book in a red hot bikini.