Esha Gupta's 9 SEXY bikini photos from her Instagram will make you sweat

Aashram star Esha Gupta sets the internet whenever she shares her sexy bikini photos on her Instagram account. Here are nine such super hot photos that one should not miss



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta is noted for her boldness and distinct style. The gorgeous actress knows how to heat up Instagram.

Esha Gupta is one of the most active actresses on Instagram, providing videos and photographs to show her millions of fans her life.

The actress is vacationing in Italy and posted a selfie in a pink bikini, which went viral. Esha Gupta wore a cap and sunglasses with her stunning bikini.



Esha Gupta released a video of herself playing about in a provocative cutaway dress a few days ago. The black outfit Gupta wears in the video shows off her gorgeous form.



Esha Gupta posted photos of herself on Instagram dressed in the Juventus Football Club jersey and bikini bottoms.

Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

That was unexpected. I didn't expect to be one of the best dressed, but people from around the world—including my LA manager and stylist—called me to say I looked great and classy. It was risky.

Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

We knew this Nicholas Jebran gown was seductive but wanted it to seem divine. The lovely gown is white with 3D flowers and a flowing silhouette. She informed News18 that the outfit was thanks to her stylist, Victor Blanco.



In work, Esha Gupta was last seen in online series Aashram 3. Esha played Sonia, an image creator, in the famous online series.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha ditched all accessories to style the beach-ready look and went with side-parted open locks and glowing skin.