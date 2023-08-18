Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta's 9 SEXY bikini photos from her Instagram will make you sweat

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Aashram star Esha Gupta sets the internet whenever she shares her sexy bikini photos on her Instagram account. Here are nine such super hot photos that one should not miss
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta is noted for her boldness and distinct style. The gorgeous actress knows how to heat up Instagram.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta is one of the most active actresses on Instagram, providing videos and photographs to show her millions of fans her life.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is vacationing in Italy and posted a selfie in a pink bikini, which went viral. Esha Gupta wore a cap and sunglasses with her stunning bikini.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta released a video of herself playing about in a provocative cutaway dress a few days ago. The black outfit Gupta wears in the video shows off her gorgeous form.
     

    article_image5

    Esha Gupta posted photos of herself on Instagram dressed in the Juventus Football Club jersey and bikini bottoms.

    article_image6

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    That was unexpected. I didn't expect to be one of the best dressed, but people from around the world—including my LA manager and stylist—called me to say I looked great and classy. It was risky.

    article_image7

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    We knew this Nicholas Jebran gown was seductive but wanted it to seem divine. The lovely gown is white with 3D flowers and a flowing silhouette. She informed News18 that the outfit was thanks to her stylist, Victor Blanco.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In work, Esha Gupta was last seen in online series Aashram 3. Esha played Sonia, an image creator, in the famous online series.

    article_image9

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha ditched all accessories to style the beach-ready look and went with side-parted open locks and glowing skin.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ATG

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didnt charge a penny for OMG 2 Read THIS RBA

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a penny for 'OMG 2'? Read THIS

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her MSW

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' MSW

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

    Jawan Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record ADC

    Jawan: Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record

    Recent Stories

    Persistent anxiety to grief: 6 critical signs that indicate its time to consider therapy LMA

    Persistent anxiety to grief: 6 critical signs that indicate its time to consider therapy

    Shahid Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 8 stars who did films for free ADC

    Shahid Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 8 stars who did films for free

    Ideas to incorporate 7 Nutrient-Rich Fruits perfect for a wholesome Breakfast MSW EAI

    Ideas to incorporate 7 Nutrient-Rich Fruits perfect for a wholesome Breakfast

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ATG

    Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

    Green Tea to Black Tea 7 varieties that can help you slim down gcw

    Green Tea to Black Tea: 7 varieties that can help you slim down

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon