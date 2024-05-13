Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta HOT photos: When actress talked about freezing her eggs, marrying boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

    First Published May 13, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta once discussed her relationship with her long-term partner, Manuel Campos Guallar, and her experience freezing eggs in 2017. She also revealed her plans for getting married to her long-time boyfriend.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta was named Miss India International in 2007. Following this, she made her acting debut in the 2012 film Jannat 2, for which she received a Filmfare Award nomination. Esha appeared in several additional films, including Raaz 3, Rustom, Baadshaaho, and Commando 2. Esha is in a long-term relationship with her lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, who works in a real estate firm.

    article_image2

    Esha Gupta said in an interview with Bombay Times that she travels between Spain, Delhi, and Mumbai to spend time with her loved ones while also working on her career. She discussed how her Spanish entrepreneur lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, assisted her in advancing her profession and establishing a business.

    article_image3

    She said, “I'm glad that I have, Manuel (Campos Guallar, Spanish-entrepreneur boyfriend) in my life. He's helped me set up a business (a restaurant in Spain). Coming from the service background, you don't think of business; you think of being self-made, but not really business. I always thought I'd be doing a job under someone and be in a law firm. It's easier, it's more reliable. But he's helped me secure my life. I often joke, that now you can't even leave me. You have to marry me."

    article_image4

    Esha, a 37-year-old actress, was then probed about her intentions to marry Manuel. The diva said that they had been in a stable relationship for the past five years and that they wanted to marry shortly.

    article_image5

    However, she stated that she is presently focused on her health. During the same chat, Esha said that she has always wanted to have babies and cannot imagine life without children and dogs. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, Esha discussed freezing her eggs in 2017 and recalled a childhood episode in which she had a doll whom she referred to as her child. The actress went on to say that her partner is likewise very open-minded, and they've previously discussed their desire to have children through IVF, surrogacy, or adoption.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She said this is why she is not worried about getting married or having children. Thus, they will take the jump whenever they believe the timing is perfect. 

    article_image8

    She said, “When we get married, it will be either IVF or surrogacy – depending on when we get married and what my body is going through. Manuel is prepared and luckily, he's one of those open-minded men. So, I'm not stressed when we get married. Jab bhi hoga, baccha ho jaayega. I keep telling Manuel, I want the baby to have his eyes and my skin colour. I just want to marry him because of kids. And he's like, 'But what if it's the other way around?' I reply, 'Then we will have to keep reproducing."

    article_image9

    However, Esha also discussed the procedure of freezing her eggs, mentioning how anybody who goes through it gains weight due to the hormones. For the uninitiated, Esha's aunt, who has undergone the procedure herself, advised her to store her eggs while she was healthy. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When discussing the procedure of freezing eggs, she said, “I did the freezing at that time when in India it was really expensive. But I was certain that when it comes to health – anything. These (the eggs) are my kids. I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I wasn't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now for sure, I've always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three."

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "You end up gaining weight because of the hormones. Our body is changing. You become moody, but it makes you happy somewhat because it's exciting. It's truly exciting when you're doing it because you're like, ‘Dude, you know what? Tomorrow they are gonna be my kids’."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral RBA

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral

    Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood? Insiders reveal his plan to move to Mumbai; Read on ATG

    Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood? Insiders reveal his plan to move to Mumbai; Read on

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? Yogi Adityanath responds RBA

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? UP CM responds

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day RBA

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day

    Recent Stories

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother RKK

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother

    cricket Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland osf

    Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world ATG EAI

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & where does India stand snt

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & what is India's stance

    ICMR reveals why you should avoid non-stick cookware, suggests safe and alternatives utensils gcw

    ICMR reveals why you should avoid non-stick cookware, suggests safe and alternatives utensils

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon