    'GOAT' box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore

    GOAT box office collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's action-thriller The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) dropped sharply on Friday after debuting at Rs 126.32 crore. 

    GOAT box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) earned more than Rs 100 crore on Thursday's opening day (September 5). According to AGS Entertainment, the film's production and distribution business, the action thriller made more than Rs 126.32 crore worldwide on its first day. However, the Vijay picture saw a big decline in profits on Friday, September 6.

    According to industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT earned a net of Rs 24 crore in India, down 43% from Thursday's take, with Rs 22 crore coming from the Tamil version alone. This increases the film's two-day net profits to Rs 68.75 crore. On Friday, the film had a Tamil occupancy rate of 60.38%. When it opened on Thursday, the Vijay-starring film grossed Rs 44 crore in India.

    Ramesh Bala, a film trade expert, stated that the picture is creating ripples in overseas markets, sharing the Vijay-starrer's revenues in the United States.

    With a significant drop on Friday, GOAT must increase during the weekend, especially considering its high expenditure of Rs 380 crore. A film sector specialist, Taran Adarsh said, "Looking ahead, sustained growth over the weekend is most crucial."

    It is worth mentioning that GOAT's first-day global box office collection was lower than Vijay's 2023 movie, Leo. According to Seven Screen Studio, the film's production company, it grossed Rs 148.5 crore on its first day.

    In terms of response, the audience praised Thalapathy Vijay's performance in his last film before entering politics full-time. IndiaToday.in's Janani K wrote in her review of the film, "The director whips up a tribute film for Vijay but struggles with a basic storyline."

    GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Vijay in two different roles. The supporting cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, Jayaram, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ajmal Ameer, among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja provided the soundtrack for GOAT. The technical staff includes cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni and editor Venkat Raajen.

