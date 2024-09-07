Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammootty’s 73rd Birthday: Fans celebrate with cake, fireworks, and video call outside megastar's residence

    On megastar Mammootty’s 73rd birthday, fans celebrated with great enthusiasm. As usual, they gathered in front of his house in Ernakulam around midnight, cutting a cake, lighting fireworks, and cheering for him. Mammootty connected with them via a video call, sharing in their joy.

    Mammootty 73rd birthday
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2024

    Kochi: September 7 is a day that Mammootty's fans will never forget, as it marks their favorite actor's birthday. As usual, fans gathered in front of Mammootty’s house in Ernakulam around midnight. They celebrated by cutting a cake, lighting fireworks, and cheering for Mammootty. The actor himself interacted with the fans through a video call, sharing in their excitement. Videos and photos of this celebration are currently creating a buzz on social media.

    Malayalam film industry's megastar Mammootty, turned 73 today. As an actor who places significant importance on maintaining his physical fitness, comments about his age-defying looks frequently appear on social media. However, his true youthful spirit as an artist lies in his constant efforts to innovate and reinvent himself in his craft.

    Recently, Mammootty's choices in films have been a topic of discussion among cinema enthusiasts nationwide. It's noteworthy that he is now personally overseeing the production of many of his desired projects. His banner, Mammootty Kampany, has been behind recent releases like Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam, Rorschach, Kaathal, and Kannur Squad. The upcoming films listed in his filmography suggest that he will continue to surprise audiences. His next releases include Dino Dennis’s debut film Basooka and Gautam Vasudev Menon’s first Malayalam directorial venture. As Mammootty himself puts it, this ongoing evolution in his acting career is a testament to the health and vitality of Malayalam cinema.

    Mammootty birthday special: Megastar's rise, fall and five-decade reign in cinema

