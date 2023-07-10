Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in see-through yellow dress

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez made heads turn as she appeared in a mesmerising see-through yellow dress.

    The stunning dress showcased Georgina's fashion sense and confidence, capturing attention and admiration.

    Georgina's choice of the see-through dress demonstrated her boldness and willingness to make a fashion statement.

    With Cristiano Ronaldo by her side, Georgina Rodriguez continues to make waves in the world of fashion, leaving a lasting impression with her stylish appearances.

