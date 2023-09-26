Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in busty white tennis dress

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, offers a glimpse into their opulent lifestyle as she shares photos aboard their private jet. The Instagram snapshots reveal the couple's extravagant travels, showcasing the luxurious interior of the aircraft and Georgina's glamorous style.

    article_image1

    Credits: Instagram

    article_image2

    Credits: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez provides a peek into her luxurious lifestyle aboard a private jet with Cristiano Ronaldo.

    article_image3

    Credits: Instagram

    The model shares multiple snapshots from their private aircraft, showcasing the extravagant interior design. In one image, Georgina poses in a swanky armchair on the private jet.

    article_image4

    Credits: Instagram

    Another photo captures Ronaldo's, Georgina flaunting her ample cleavage and donning elegant gold accessories.

    article_image5

    Credits: Instagram

    The interior of the plane features a yellow Hérmes Birkin bag, estimated to cost around £70,000. Georgina looks stunning in a tight white tennis dress and pairs it with Nike trainers for a sporty look.

