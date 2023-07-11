Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Love You': Cristiano Ronaldo dotes over girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez; enjoy jet ski ride together

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were indulging in a jet ski ride during one of their beach outings, showcasing their adventurous spirits and love for water sports.

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez's jet ski adventure reflects their desire to embrace new experiences and enjoy quality time together away from their busy schedules.


     

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez's jet ski adventure reflects their desire to embrace new experiences and enjoy quality time together away from their busy schedules.

    Being beach lovers, they seemed to relish the thrill of riding the waves on their jet skis, highlighting their active and energetic personalities.

    Their beach escapades demonstrate that Ronaldo can find joy and relaxation in simple pleasures, appreciating the beauty of nature and engaging in exhilarating activities by the sea.

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

    Jawan: Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    Bir Box Barcelona to The Trial - 8 OTT releases this week

    IAS officer Shah Faesal, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid Shora withdraw article 370 petitions

    Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India

    Darjeeling to Kalimpong: 8 serene hill stations in West Bengal

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

