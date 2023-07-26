Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanashree Verma's adorable 'Barbie' look leaves hubby Yuzvendra Chahal awestruck

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 8:40 PM IST

    Dhanashree Verma, a popular YouTube and social media influencer, and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, attended the premiere of the new Hollywood film 'Barbie' in a stunning dress that garnered much attention.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Dhanashree Verma, a popular YouTube and social media influencer, and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, attended the premiere of the new Hollywood film 'Barbie' in a stunning dress that garnered much attention.


     

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The stylish influencer shared pictures of her 'Barbie' look on her Instagram, leaving fans in awe of her fashionable choice and receiving an outpouring of admiration from her followers.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    While Chahal is busy with his cricket commitments, Dhanashree is enjoying her time watching the new film 'Barbie,' taking some leisure time for herself.

    Also Read: SEXY Pictures: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off toned midriff in casual blue outfit

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Yuzvendra Chahal, mesmerized by Dhanashree's new look, couldn't help but express his affection with heart and kiss emojis in the comments. He playfully attributed his comment to "Jetlag," suggesting that he had already arrived in the West Indies for India's white-ball series.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Dhanashree's impeccable sense of style and her latest 'Barbie' look have further solidified her status as a fashion influencer, captivating the admiration of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Yuzvendra Chahal's comment hinted at his presence in West Indies for the upcoming 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, as part of India's cricket squad.

    Also Read: Georgina Rodriguez's vacay pictures on a yacht with Ronaldo and kids will make you go awww!

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As a power couple, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma continue to capture hearts with their charm and style, both on and off the cricket field.

