Dhanashree Verma's adorable 'Barbie' look leaves hubby Yuzvendra Chahal awestruck

Dhanashree Verma, a popular YouTube and social media influencer, and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, attended the premiere of the new Hollywood film 'Barbie' in a stunning dress that garnered much attention.

The stylish influencer shared pictures of her 'Barbie' look on her Instagram, leaving fans in awe of her fashionable choice and receiving an outpouring of admiration from her followers.

While Chahal is busy with his cricket commitments, Dhanashree is enjoying her time watching the new film 'Barbie,' taking some leisure time for herself.

Yuzvendra Chahal, mesmerized by Dhanashree's new look, couldn't help but express his affection with heart and kiss emojis in the comments. He playfully attributed his comment to "Jetlag," suggesting that he had already arrived in the West Indies for India's white-ball series.

Dhanashree's impeccable sense of style and her latest 'Barbie' look have further solidified her status as a fashion influencer, captivating the admiration of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment hinted at his presence in West Indies for the upcoming 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, as part of India's cricket squad.

As a power couple, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma continue to capture hearts with their charm and style, both on and off the cricket field.