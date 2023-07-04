Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enjoyed Lust Stories 2? Mastram to Gandii Baat and more similar shows to watch on OTT platforms

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    If you enjoyed watching "Lust Stories" and "Lust Stories 2" also looking for similar shows on OTT platforms, here are some similar ones. Before you watch, ensure the age rating and content warnings are appropriate for your tastes.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Posters

    If you're seeking shows similar to the bold and intriguing "Lust Stories," we've curated a selection of two scintillating series that will keep you enthralled. Explore the compelling narratives of "Gandii Baat," an Indian erotic anthology that delves into hidden desires and their consequences in rural India.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Or, indulge in the empowering and audacious "Four More Shots Please!" which follows the lives of four urban women navigating modern relationships, liberating their desires and embracing their individuality. Unleash your cravings for compelling storytelling as you dive into these immersive and exhilarating series, streaming on popular OTT platforms.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    "Gandii Baat" (ALT Balaji): "Gandii Baat" is an Indian erotic anthology series that explores various themes of love, lust, and desire in rural India. Each episode tells a standalone story with different characters and settings. It delves into the hidden desires and sexual fantasies of individuals and the consequences that arise from them. The series is known for its bold and explicit content.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Four More Shots Please!" (Amazon Prime Video): "Four More Shots Please!" is a Hindi web series that follows the lives of four urban, independent women in Mumbai. It explores their personal and professional struggles, friendships, and romantic relationships. While it is not solely focused on explicit content, the show embraces themes of love, sexuality, and empowerment, offering a refreshing and progressive take on modern relationships.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Still

    "Mastram" (MX Player): "Mastram" is a Hindi web series that revolves around the life of a struggling writer who gains popularity by writing erotic stories. It delves into the world of his imagination and the impact of his writings on his personal and professional life.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Still

    "Hello Mini" (MX Player): "Hello Mini" is a psychological thriller series based on the novel by Novoneel Chakraborty. It follows the life of a young woman who starts receiving mysterious messages from a stalker, which leads her on a thrilling and suspenseful journey.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Still

    "Dev DD" (ALT Balaji): "Dev DD" is a modern-day adaptation of the classic novel "Devdas." The series presents a bold and contemporary take on the story, exploring the protagonist's journey of self-discovery, relationships, and sexuality.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    "Smoke" (Eros Now): "Smoke" is a crime thriller set in the underbelly of Goa. The series weaves together multiple interconnected stories involving drugs, politics, and crime, creating a gripping narrative.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    "Twisted" (VB on the Web): "Twisted" is a thriller web series that revolves around a murder investigation. The story unfolds through multiple perspectives, keeping the audience engaged with its twists and turns.
     

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Still

    "XXX Uncensored" (ALT Balaji): "XXX Uncensored" is an adult web series that presents a collection of erotic stories with different themes and characters. It explores various aspects of love, relationships, and sexuality.

