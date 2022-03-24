Emraan Hashmi birthday: Here’s what he does before every kissing scene

On the special occasion of Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, here are a few lesser-known things about the actor.

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Ever since his debut film ‘Murder’, Emraan Hashmi won the title of being Bollywood’s ‘serial kisser’. Whether it is for his sensuous scenes, intense roles or power-packed action sequences, Emraan Hashmi has proved to be an actor par excellence who is above and beyond being just a serial kisser! As he celebrates his birthday on March 24, here are a few lesser-known things about him that all his fans must know.

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

At the time of 'Murder', Emraan Hashmi was not new to facing the cameras. In fact, he was pretty good at it since he came with an experience already. Emraan was already some 20 to 25 acting projects old before he marked his big Bollywood debut. Not many are aware that all those projects, which were basically commercials, that Emraan did were as a child actor. He did those till he was in class 7 or 8.

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Known as the 'serial kisser' of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi has a way to prepare himself for kissing scenes. Reportedly, before every kissing scene, Emraan Hashmi chews a few mints. He makes it a point that he always has a few mints handy. Well, this habit of him makes only sense to us, after all, who wants to risk it during a kiss?

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Even though Emraan Hashmi did a lot of projects as a child actor and then over 40 films since his debut ‘Murder’, it may come as a tad bit of surprise that this actor never really wanted to get into this profession. His uncle, Mahesh Bhatt suggested him to try out different branches of the acting industry such as acting, assistant director and editing. Even though he always wanted to do VFX for films, Emraan went with acting. We can proudly say that he made the best decision!

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

When it is about making choices, Emraan Hashmi has never shied from walking on the unconventional path. He is one of the first few Bollywood actors who decided to do a music video. Emraan, along with Esha Gupta (his Jannat 2 co-star) appeared in the 2015 music video for Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik's 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon'.

Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram