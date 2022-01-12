  • Facebook
    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    Akshay Kumar clicked a 'selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi and turned to Karan Johar to know if they were able to slay the selfiee game or not.

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar new selfiee partner here is how karan johar reacted to it drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Akshay Kumar has found a new ‘selfiee’ partner and it is none other than actor Emraan Hashmi. The two Bollywood hunks posed for a ‘selfiee’ together on two beast motorcycles in the picturesque backdrop of mountains. The picture of these two actors has been breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

    After posting the picture, Akshay Kumar tagged Karan Johar in the post, asking if they slayed the ‘selfiee’ game or not. And Karan, being the ‘selfiee’ king himself, said that that can be no two others who can slay the ‘selfiee’ like Akshay and Emraan Hashmi.

    If you still have been wondering what this is all about, then let us break the news for you. The tweets were in regard to announcing Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Selfiee’. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Film, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022 

    With Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ is a Hindi remake of the superhit Malayalam film ‘Driving License’. The makers of the film released a teaser song of ‘Selfiie’ on social media platforms on Wednesdays, announcing the beginning of Selfiee’s filming.

    Given that the film is a drama-comedy and features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the hopes of the audiences are already high. Both the actors, especially Akshay Kumar, are known to have great comic timing that has always enthralled the audiences.

    Another interesting aspect of ‘Selfiee’ is the fact that this will be for the first time that the movie buffs will get to watch Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

    Akshay Kumar has nearly half a dozen films up for release this year. The actor who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ will be seen in Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

    Check out the teaser song here:

