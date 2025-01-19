Emergency VS Azaad: Day 2 box office collection– Which film is leading? Check here

Box office clash between Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and Ajay Devgn's 'Azaad'! Get the surprising second-day collection figures. Which film is leading? Click here for details.

Currently, two films are showing in theaters: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Ajay Devgn's Azaad. Both films clashed at the box office. Meanwhile, the second-day collection figures for both movies have been released. However, neither film performed remarkably well on the second day compared to their opening day earnings. The released earnings figures are not very impressive. According to Sacnilk's report, Emergency collected 3.50 crore at the box office on its second day of release. Azaad earned 1.50 crore on the second day.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

The release of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was postponed several times. While the film was slated for release in 2024, it was eventually released in 2025. Many were waiting for the release of Kangana's film, but the movie is not performing well at the box office. While Emergency collected 2.50 crore on the first day, the film did a business of 3.50 crore on the second day. The film's total collection at the Indian box office has reached 6 crore. Emergency is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Azaad at the box office.



Ajay Devgn's Azaad

Ajay Devgn's Azaad is faring even worse than Kangana Ranaut's Emergency at the box office. The film collected 1.50 crore on the second day. While the film's earnings on the first day were also 1.50 crore, meaning there was no significant increase in the film's earnings on the second day. The total collection of the film has only reached 3 crore. Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made their Bollywood debut with this film. Trade experts have expressed hope that both films might benefit from Sunday's collections.

