Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, celebs wear best traditional attires

    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Last night Ekta Kapoor held a Diwali party at her residence where she invited friends from the Indian film industry.

    article_image1

    The party had celebrities from the film as well as the television industry. It was a star-stunned event with everyone bringing their fashion game forward. 

    article_image2

    Alaya F

    Alaya F's off-white lehenga came with a tube-strapless blouse and had detailed work of blue, orange, and brown on it. 

    article_image3

    Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a lavishly embroidered Anarkali and jacket combo while Shamita looked gorgeous in a red floral-embroidered one-shoulder saree gown. The sisters accessorized their looks with eye-catching glam selections, statement bags, and modest diamonds.

    article_image4

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked lovely in a blush pink shade saree which came with glittering sequins. The six yards include a precisely pre-pleated front and pallu, a strapless bustier blouse with a plunging neckline, and a slim silhouette.

    article_image5

    Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

    Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan arrived at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party looking gorgeous. Aayush wore a white Gen Z style kurta while Arpita chose for a sliver suit. 

    article_image6

    Ekta Kapoor

    For her Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor wore a sliver blouse, a red skirt and paired it with a black floral designed cape. 

    article_image7

    Mrunal Thakur

    Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful in a black lehenga which came with a full-sleeves and deep-neck blouse. The skirt had silver and green shimmer work on it. 

    article_image8

    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a grey-whitish kurta which had brown lines on it. He also wore brown pants under it. 

    article_image9

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur went for a sheer look in a see-through sequin and thread embroidered short kurta. He paired it with an open Nehru jacket embellished with sparkling sequins.

    article_image10

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous black lehenga and choli pair which was richly embroidered in gold accents that mixed a boho-chic elegance with a traditional silhouette. 

    article_image11

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani was dressed in an emerald green bralette blouse with a plunging neckline and a super-cropped hem. The borders of the pre-pleated saree are embellished with gold beads.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner saga sells tickets worth Rs 15 crores; fails to conquer Jawan vma

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner saga sells tickets worth Rs 15 crores; fails to conquer Jawan

    Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram gets engaged to Tarini, viral video captures heartwarming moment rkn

    Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram gets engaged to Tarini, viral video captures heartwarming moment

    Bandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhaatia movie gets a good start rkn

    Bandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhaatia movie gets a good start

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI ATG

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI

    Recent Stories

    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort AJR

    Delhi court grants Manish Sisodia permission, visits ailing wife with police escort

    Devastating fire engulfs houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Devastating fire engulfs houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner saga sells tickets worth Rs 15 crores; fails to conquer Jawan vma

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner saga sells tickets worth Rs 15 crores; fails to conquer Jawan

    Explained How Air India's AI virtual agent 'Maharaja' is redefining aviation customer service snt

    6,000 daily queries in 4 languages: Air India's AI virtual agent Maharaja redefines aviation customer service

    Kerala: Maoists attempted to establish regional camp in Wayanad; Reports rkn

    Kerala: Maoists attempted to establish regional camp in Wayanad; Reports

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon