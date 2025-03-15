Ponman OTT release: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? Where & when you can enjoy Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu's movie online

Read Full Gallery

Ponman OTT release: Ponman, a Malayalam dark comedy directed by Jothish Shankar, premiered in theatres on January 30, 2025. The film, starring Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, and Deepak Parambol, is adapted on G. R. Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar.

Ponman, which received great reviews for its fascinating plot and dark humour, was filmed primarily in Kollam, with major locations including Munrothuruth, Thanni, Chinnakada, Kundara, and Thekkumbhagam. The film will be accessible for streaming on JioHotstar beginning March 14 in many languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, reaching a large audience in various countries.

Ponman's Cast and Crew The Malayalam dark comedy Ponman features an excellent ensemble cast, including Basil Joseph in the lead, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, and Anand Manmadhan. Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Peethambaran, Reju Sivadas, Jaya Kurupp, Midhun Venugopal, Thankam Mohan, and Shylaja P Ambu lend their expertise to the film. The film is directed by Jothish Shankar and produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the Ajith Vinayaka Films banner.

Justin Varghese composed the music, and Christy Joby composed the trailer soundtrack. Sanu John Varghese handled the cinematography, and G. R. Indugopan and Justin Mathew wrote the screenplay. Nidhin Raj Arol handled editing, while Jothish Shankar oversaw production design, Melwy J was in charge of costumes, and Sudhi Surendran was in charge of cosmetics.

Ranjith Karunakaran designed the project, Vimal Vaijay served as the production executive, and Elson Eldhose was the main associate director. Shankaran A. S. and K. C. Sidharthan oversaw sound design, while Aravind Menon was in charge of mixing.

Phoenix Prabu was in charge of stunt choreography, Liju Prabhakar was the colourist, and Nocturnal Octave Productions did the visual effects.

