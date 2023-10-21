Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2023: Hema Malini, Kajol, Rani Mukherji and others grace celebration in north bombay; see photos

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Many celebrities, including Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Isha Deol, Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh, and Nikhil Advani, graced the Durga Puja pandal in North Bombay to observe the seventh day of Navratri (Saptami), adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the 7th day of Navratri, a gathering of celebrities including Hema Malini, Rani Mukherji, Kajol, and more was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal in North Bombay.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Hema Malini looks absolutely stunning in her purple saree with a golden-colored pallu. Her beauty is truly captivating. On the other hand, Isha Deol opted for a lighter beige outfit for the occasion. The contrast between their two outfits creates a wonderfully aesthetic photo.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As she posed for a photograph, Rani Mukherji appeared stunning in a glistening, dark beige-colored saree.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kajol, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant pink saree paired with silver earrings as she beamed for a photo.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The celebrated director, Imtiaz Ali, graced the occasion in a simple checkered t-shirt and blue jeans, opting for a casual yet stylish attire for the event.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Among the other celebrities, actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were in attendance, and they sported matching green outfits, creating a delightful twinning moment at the event.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Producer and director Nikhil Advani opted for a modest beige kurta paired with brown pants for his attire.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukerji posed for a photo alongside actress Sharvari Wagh, who donned a bright yellow outfit for the event.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Durga Puja venue in North Bombay was a sight to behold, adorned with a grand idol of Goddess Durga embellished with vibrant flowers.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Durga Puja is one of the most significant and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, primarily observed in the Indian state of West Bengal and by Bengali communities across the world.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The festival typically takes place in September or October, during the autumn season. Elaborate and beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga are installed in pandals (temporary temples), and devotees come together to worship the deity, seek her blessings, and celebrate her triumph over evil.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    During the ten days of Durga Puja, the atmosphere is filled with devotion, cultural performances, music, dance, and a sense of community.

    article_image13

    Durga Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a cultural extravaganza that brings people of all backgrounds together to revel in the festivities, exchange greetings, and enjoy.

