Durga Puja 2023: Hema Malini, Kajol, Rani Mukherji and others grace celebration in north bombay; see photos

Many celebrities, including Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Isha Deol, Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh, and Nikhil Advani, graced the Durga Puja pandal in North Bombay to observe the seventh day of Navratri (Saptami), adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Hema Malini looks absolutely stunning in her purple saree with a golden-colored pallu. Her beauty is truly captivating. On the other hand, Isha Deol opted for a lighter beige outfit for the occasion. The contrast between their two outfits creates a wonderfully aesthetic photo.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

As she posed for a photograph, Rani Mukherji appeared stunning in a glistening, dark beige-colored saree.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kajol, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant pink saree paired with silver earrings as she beamed for a photo.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The celebrated director, Imtiaz Ali, graced the occasion in a simple checkered t-shirt and blue jeans, opting for a casual yet stylish attire for the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Among the other celebrities, actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were in attendance, and they sported matching green outfits, creating a delightful twinning moment at the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Producer and director Nikhil Advani opted for a modest beige kurta paired with brown pants for his attire.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji posed for a photo alongside actress Sharvari Wagh, who donned a bright yellow outfit for the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The Durga Puja venue in North Bombay was a sight to behold, adorned with a grand idol of Goddess Durga embellished with vibrant flowers.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Durga Puja is one of the most significant and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, primarily observed in the Indian state of West Bengal and by Bengali communities across the world.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The festival typically takes place in September or October, during the autumn season. Elaborate and beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga are installed in pandals (temporary temples), and devotees come together to worship the deity, seek her blessings, and celebrate her triumph over evil.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

During the ten days of Durga Puja, the atmosphere is filled with devotion, cultural performances, music, dance, and a sense of community.

Durga Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a cultural extravaganza that brings people of all backgrounds together to revel in the festivities, exchange greetings, and enjoy.