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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Mohanlal Thriller Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 continues to attract audiences in its third week. While daily collections have slowed slightly, the thriller remains a strong performer
Day 15 Collections Show Minor Decline
Drishyam 3 earned Rs 1.05 crore on its 15th day in theatres, registering a 16 percent drop from the previous day's Rs 1.25 crore collection. The film recorded this figure from 1,341 shows across India. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the thriller has maintained a stable presence at the box office.
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The film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 102.75 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 119.22 crore, reflecting a successful theatrical run well into its third week.
Overseas Performance Drives Worldwide Success
One of the biggest contributors to Drishyam 3’s success has been its strong overseas reception. The film has amassed Rs 111.25 crore in overseas gross collections, highlighting the franchise’s popularity among international audiences.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 230.47 crore. The film continues to benefit from positive word-of-mouth and the enduring appeal of the Drishyam brand.
Franchise Strength Keeps Audience Interest Alive
The film entered theatres with a strong foundation, collecting Rs 81.95 crore during its opening week. The second week added another Rs 20.80 crore, helping maintain momentum before entering its third week.
The Drishyam franchise has long been praised for placing audiences in a morally complex situation. Rather than relying solely on suspense, the series explores themes of family, justice and survival. While some critics have questioned whether a third installment was necessary, many viewers have continued to engage with the emotional stakes and tension that have defined the franchise from the beginning.
With collections still growing and audience interest holding steady, Drishyam 3 remains one of the standout box-office performers of the year.
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