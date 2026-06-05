Drishyam 3 earned Rs 1.05 crore on its 15th day in theatres, registering a 16 percent drop from the previous day's Rs 1.25 crore collection. The film recorded this figure from 1,341 shows across India. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the thriller has maintained a stable presence at the box office.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal Starrer Slows Down, Collects Rs 2.20 Crore

The film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 102.75 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 119.22 crore, reflecting a successful theatrical run well into its third week.