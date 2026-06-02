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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal Starrer Slows Down, Collects Rs 2.20 Crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has experienced a noticeable slowdown at the box office during its second week. Despite the drop, the thriller continues to inch closer to the Rs 100 crore India net milestone
Drishyam 3 Records Significant Day 12 Decline
After enjoying a solid first-week run, Drishyam 3 witnessed a sharp fall in collections on its 12th day in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 2.20 crore net in India on Day 12, marking a decline of nearly 59 percent from the Rs 5.35 crore collected a day earlier.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Crosses Rs 228 Crore Worldwide
The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 2 crore, while the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions added smaller amounts. The drop reflects the usual weekday trend, although the decline was steeper than expected.
India Collection Nears Rs 100 Crore Milestone
Despite the slowdown, the Mohanlal-led thriller continues to perform strongly overall. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 98.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 114.76 crore.
The film's impressive first-week performance laid the foundation for this success. It maintained remarkable consistency during the opening week, collecting over Rs 6.5 crore on multiple weekdays before closing the week with a robust Rs 81.95 crore total. With only a small gap remaining, the Rs 100 crore India net milestone is expected to be crossed shortly.
Worldwide Earnings Remain Strong Despite Mixed Reviews
Drishyam 3 continues to shine internationally. The film added approximately Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 12, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 110 crore.
As a result, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 224.76 crore. The film revisits Georgekutty and his family years after the events of the previous installments. While the family appears to have moved on, lingering secrets and unresolved tensions continue to shape their lives.
Although the film has delivered strong commercial results, critical reception has been mixed. Some reviewers have praised the performances and continuation of the franchise, while others have felt that the story takes longer to build suspense compared to the earlier films and occasionally stretches familiar themes.
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