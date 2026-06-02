After enjoying a solid first-week run, Drishyam 3 witnessed a sharp fall in collections on its 12th day in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 2.20 crore net in India on Day 12, marking a decline of nearly 59 percent from the Rs 5.35 crore collected a day earlier.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Crosses Rs 228 Crore Worldwide

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 2 crore, while the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions added smaller amounts. The drop reflects the usual weekday trend, although the decline was steeper than expected.