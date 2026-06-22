Actor Ranveer Singh has allegedly earned Rs 325 crore from the Dhurandhar duology, the largest payoff of his career. The actor is claimed to have scored a profit-sharing contract that puts him among high-earning stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly become one of the highest-paid performers in Indian film, earning an estimated Rs 325 crore from the hit Dhurandhar duology. The alleged pay cheque, which is the result of a profit-sharing deal rather than a fixed fee, puts him in the same category as performers like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, who have reaped huge rewards from the box-office success of their films.

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Hindustan Times reported that Ranveer worked on a profit-sharing basis for the film rather than receiving a fixed acting fee. The deal is reported to have enabled him to take a direct share of the picture's box-office takings, plus profits from satellite, digital, and music rights.

Reports further say that Ranveer decided against taking his usual acting fee for the Dhurandhar duology and instead decided to produce the movie on a profit-sharing basis. The two films, which were initially supposed to be one movie, became huge box-office hits. It is also believed that Ranveer invested more money as the production budgets rose, thereby allegedly increasing his share of the earnings from both projects.

The tactic seems to have paid off for him. The actor’s share of profit has allegedly gone through the roof with Dhurandhar emerging as a huge commercial hit in several areas, making it one of the most profitable ventures of his career.

If the stats are true, the 40-year-old actor might be included among the best-paid stars of Indian film.

Profit-sharing deals are becoming more common among top players, but they carry significant risk. Such accords link an actor’s pay on the performance of a film, rather than a set remuneration. But when a movie turns into a blockbuster, the benefits might be far more than a normal pay cheque.

Comparisons with some of the biggest stars in Indian film were inevitable with the stated amount. Similar revenue-sharing deals have helped actors like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun and Prabhas earn huge amounts from popular films in the past.

The Rs 325 crore amount doing the rounds has created a lot of hype but neither Ranveer Singh nor Dhurandhar producers have publicly reacted or verified the estimate.